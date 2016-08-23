Students write a color or pattern word under each of the 16 images. Colors included are morado, moreno, amarillo, rosado, negro (used twice), anaranjado, gris, azul, rojo, verde, blanco, and multicolor. Patterns used are de cuadros, de lunares, and de rayas.

This resource can be used to introduce and practice vocabulary pronunciation, it's great for written vocabulary practice, it can be projected and used to play the flyswatter game, it can be cut apart and used for flashcards, or used as game cards for slapjack, go fish, memory, and more.

The answer key is included.

