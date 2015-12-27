This bulletin board set or word wall is designed to decorate a Spanish classroom with common verbs and their meanings. These strips can be laminated and posted on a chalkboard or a bulletin board for students to refer to. Each verb has clipart illustrating it. This document is a PDF.



This bulletin board set includes 68 verbs:

-afeitarse

-almorzar

-bailar

-bañarse

-beber

-buscar

-caer

-caminar

-cantar

-celebrar

-cepillarse

-cerrar

-cocinar

-comer

-comprar

-conocer

-contar

-correr

-cortar

-costar

-dar

-decir

-descansar

-dibujar

-despertarse

-dormir

-ducharse

-enseñar

-entrar

-escribir

-escuchar

-esquiar

-estar

-ganar

-gritar

-hablar

-jugar

-lavar

-leer

-limpiar

-llamar

-llevar

-maquillarse

-medir

-mirar

-montar

-morir

-nadar

-oir

-patinar

-peinarse

-pensar

-perder

-preguntar

-rezar

-romper

-salir

-secarse

-ser

-servir

-tocar

-tomar

-trabajar

-usar

-ver

-viajar

-vivir

-volar



Each strip measures 4.25" x 11". Each phrase has clipart to illlustrate what it means. The verbs are all color-coded by how the conjugate in the present tense: regular, stem-changing, irregular yo, and irregular.