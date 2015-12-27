This bulletin board set or word wall is designed to decorate a Spanish classroom with common verbs and their meanings. These strips can be laminated and posted on a chalkboard or a bulletin board for students to refer to. Each verb has clipart illustrating it. This document is a PDF.

This bulletin board set includes 68 verbs:
-afeitarse
-almorzar
-bailar
-bañarse
-beber
-buscar
-caer
-caminar
-cantar
-celebrar
-cepillarse
-cerrar
-cocinar
-comer
-comprar
-conocer
-contar
-correr
-cortar
-costar
-dar
-decir
-descansar
-dibujar
-despertarse
-dormir
-ducharse
-enseñar
-entrar
-escribir
-escuchar
-esquiar
-estar
-ganar
-gritar
-hablar
-jugar
-lavar
-leer
-limpiar
-llamar
-llevar
-maquillarse
-medir
-mirar
-montar
-morir
-nadar
-oir
-patinar
-peinarse
-pensar
-perder
-preguntar
-rezar
-romper
-salir
-secarse
-ser
-servir
-tocar
-tomar
-trabajar
-usar
-ver
-viajar
-vivir
-volar

Each strip measures 4.25" x 11". Each phrase has clipart to illlustrate what it means. The verbs are all color-coded by how the conjugate in the present tense: regular, stem-changing, irregular yo, and irregular.

