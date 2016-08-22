Included:
1. Crossword with 29 clues
2. 14 clip art images for students to identify
3. 29 word vocabulary list copied 2 per page for student handouts
4. 29 word vocabulary list to project in class for presentation and pronunciation practice
5. Answer key
Nouns included pertain to personal care and things found in the bathroom and bedroom. Sample nouns are: maquillaje, navaja, peine, tocador, manta, cepillo, jabon, champu, almohada and despertador.
This item makes a great substitute lesson. After completing the worksheet, partners can quiz each other and practice vocabulary from the vocabulary list.
4 pages
