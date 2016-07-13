Students practice ER and IR verb meanings and conjugations in a fun, interactive way with these games! These are 32 square board games containing 15 different common Spanish ER and IR verbs. One board contains Spanish infinitives that students must translate to English, and the other contains Spanish infinitives that students must conjugate based on the subject pronouns provided. Students play in groups of 3 which include 2 players, and 1 moderator with the answer key. Students shake the die, move that number of spaces, say the answer, and see who reaches the end first.



Included in the download are:

1. 2 Game boards (1 with infinitives to translate, 1 with infinitives that must be conjugated)

2. Vocabulary for presentation

3. Answer keys for the moderators

4. Teacher tips and instructions

5. Game instructions for students



There are 2 designs of both game boards, black and white boards, and colored boards. The color version is included as an option should you decide to project and play the game as a class with 2 teams.



Verbs included are abrir, aprender, asistir (a), barrer, beber, comer, comprender, correr, escribir, leer, permitir, recibir, romper, vender, and vivir.



The games can be played when introducing ER and IR verbs, for back to school review for students with prior Spanish experience, or a fun review before a test.



11 pages