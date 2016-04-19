Spanish Farm – En la granja. Flashcards, word wall, handout, worksheets, flip books, activities and games - this 87 page pack contains everything you need to teach 16 Spanish words for talking about a farm.



The vocabulary set includes: un granjero, un tractor, una vaca, un toro, una gallina, un cerdo, una oveja, un pato, un pavo, una cabra, un caballo, un perro, un gato, un campo, una puerta, un espantapájaros.



The pack comprises:

1. Suggestions for use of the resources in classroom

2. Word wall set with separate title

3. 16 large color flashcards - image and text

4. 16 large b/w flashcards - image (no text)

5. A set of small b/w flashcards

6. A matching activity set (words and pictures)

7. A b/w handout of pictures and words

8. A b/w worksheet - color and label the picture

9. A b/w worksheet - unscramble the anagrams and match

10. A fill in the words vocabulary worksheet (two versions - one partially completed for differentiation)

11. A b/w Wordsearch activity with answer key

12. 3 b/w flip books to color, fill in and assemble. En la granja hay ...

13. 1 b/w flip book to color and assemble. Practices farm and color vocab.

14. 2 b/w flip books to color, fill in and assemble. Practices farm and number vocab.

15. En la granja de mi tío - fun song - lyrics and music

16. 30 color bingo game boards and teacher’s master board

17. Two sets of playing cards for games such as dominoes, pelmanism (pairs) etc - 1 color, 1 b/w.

18. A farm picture to color in