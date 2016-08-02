There are 2 designs of booklets included in the download. One contains complete sentences, and the other has "el perro" plus a feelings word. Each booklet contains 8 pages: the title page with 7 additional pages. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.
Students first cut, assemble and read the booklet containing text and images of Spanish feelings. For each booklet, the title page asks ¿Cómo Están Los Perros? and each of the 7 pages that follow in the sentence version contains "El perro está" plus a feelings word. Feelings included are feliz, enojado, emocionado, orgulloso, triste, and sorprendido. They then sketch and create their own version using the text only template.
The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary words. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text.
10 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 2, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
