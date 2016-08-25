Students sketch and color a minimum of 10 foods that they will take with them on a picnic. They then write the corresponding Spanish words under the sketched items. This is a great activity for speaking practice because students enjoy presenting their creations to their classmates. It's also a fun activity at the end of the school year as students are thinking about summer activities and vacation!

Instructions for the activity are included on the worksheet.

1 page

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • picnic-basket-sketch-and-label-TES-Sue-Summers.pdf.zip
  • picnic-basket-sketch-and-label---Sue-Summers---title.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 25, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

zip, 734 KB

picnic-basket-sketch-and-label-TES-Sue-Summers.pdf

Project/Activity

jpg, 74 KB

picnic-basket-sketch-and-label---Sue-Summers---title

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades