Students practice asking and answering gusta/n and encanta/n questions with a variety of food vocabulary. Foods include vegetables, meat, candy, fruit, condiments, and desserts. Each student mingles with a bingo grid and must ask classmates if they like or love a food from the grid. When a student replies yes, the name is written in the box. When a student fills the entire grid, he or she says, "Bingo!"

After completing the speaking activity, students must complete a followup written activity. For each of the 16 boxes on the bingo grid, students must write a sentence in the 3rd person about the student who signed the box.

This activity can also be used as a back to school refresher for continuing Spanish students.

Created: Oct 22, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

