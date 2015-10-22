Students practice asking and answering gusta/n and encanta/n questions with a variety of food vocabulary. Foods include vegetables, meat, candy, fruit, condiments, and desserts. Each student mingles with a bingo grid and must ask classmates if they like or love a food from the grid. When a student replies yes, the name is written in the box. When a student fills the entire grid, he or she says, "Bingo!"
After completing the speaking activity, students must complete a followup written activity. For each of the 16 boxes on the bingo grid, students must write a sentence in the 3rd person about the student who signed the box.
This activity can also be used as a back to school refresher for continuing Spanish students.
2 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Legalised Prostitution - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Food Tax - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Eating Disorders - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Reading cards
- (2)
- FREE
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar Resource Pack
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS3 English Skills Series One Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS3 English Skills Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09