Two sets of Yo tengo ... ¿Quién tiene ...? game cards to practice Spanish fruit and vegetables vocabulary. This set goes well with our topic sets ‘Las Frutas’ and ‘Las Verduras’.



Two sets are provided for differentiation. Set 1 includes the pictures but not the words. Set 2 includes both the pictures and the words.



Please note: There are two pages in the second set containing the picture of the potato. One set uses the word ‘patata’, the other ‘papa’ so that you can choose which word you prefer to teach.