Students will quickly learn vocabulary for "hello, how are you, good morning and I'm fine, thanks" when you give them one of these bookmarks. Just copy, cut and distribute. They're great for a back to school gift at the start of the year!

Created: Oct 22, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

