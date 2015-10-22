This activity includes 18 English to Spanish translations of common greetings, leave takings and titles. Sample words and phrases are: Hi/hello, good morning/afternoon/night, see you later, How are you, What's your name, Mr., Mrs., Miss, etc. Students will begin writing basic Spanish words with a focus on accent marks, punctuation and spelling. Accent marks and punctuation are in red font to make them stand out and easy to see when going over the assignment with students. The answer key is included.



2 pages