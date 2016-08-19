Students do the following activities:

1. Complete a 3 category chart: feelings words, names phrases, and greetings and leave takings words
2. Fill in the blanks of a 2-person dialogue
3. Compose their own greetings dialogue
4. Write feelings words under each of the 8 images

When the dialogue is complete, students can practice and present it for speaking and pronunciation practice.

The answer key is included.

2 pages

