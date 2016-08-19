Students do the following activities:



1. Complete a 3 category chart: feelings words, names phrases, and greetings and leave takings words

2. Fill in the blanks of a 2-person dialogue

3. Compose their own greetings dialogue

4. Write feelings words under each of the 8 images



When the dialogue is complete, students can practice and present it for speaking and pronunciation practice.



The answer key is included.



2 pages