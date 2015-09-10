Spanish Greetings Song With Feelings, Origin and Age - Get your students up and moving! This simple song is sung to the tune of a familiar children's song. It has 4 verses and each has 4 lines. Students will practice greetings, feelings, stating and asking age and name and will learn 4 different ways to say farewell. This song is fun for students of all ages, from the very young all the way to high school. Students stand, face a partner and do the actions for each line of the song. Included:

1. One page with the Spanish and English translation
2. One page with the Spanish and suggested actions
3. One page with Spanish/English copied 2 per page to use as student handouts.

This song is great for back to school, for brain breaks, and to sing throughout the year for review and fun!

3 pages

$3.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • Buenos-di-as-song---Sue-Summers.pdf.zip
  • buenos-di-as-song---Sue-Summers---title.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Sep 10, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson Plan

zip, 769 KB

Buenos-di-as-song---Sue-Summers.pdf

Lesson Plan

jpg, 97 KB

buenos-di-as-song---Sue-Summers---title

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades