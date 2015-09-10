Spanish Greetings Song With Feelings, Origin and Age - Get your students up and moving! This simple song is sung to the tune of a familiar children's song. It has 4 verses and each has 4 lines. Students will practice greetings, feelings, stating and asking age and name and will learn 4 different ways to say farewell. This song is fun for students of all ages, from the very young all the way to high school. Students stand, face a partner and do the actions for each line of the song. Included:
1. One page with the Spanish and English translation
2. One page with the Spanish and suggested actions
3. One page with Spanish/English copied 2 per page to use as student handouts.
This song is great for back to school, for brain breaks, and to sing throughout the year for review and fun!
3 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Sep 10, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Legalised Prostitution - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Food Tax - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Eating Disorders - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Reading cards
- (2)
- FREE
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar Resource Pack
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
this/that/these/those
- (0)
- $2.82
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS3 English Skills Series One Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09