This puzzle is a great hands on way to practice fitness vocabulary! Students assemble a 4 x 4 Spanish/English puzzle with 28 health and fitness related vocabulary words. Sample words are:
abdominales, aliviar el estrés, bienestar, comida basura, consejo, entrenarse, estar en forma, hacer ejercicios, relajarse, sedentario, y vida saludable.
Several words are repeated which makes the puzzle more challenging. The download includes a page with tips and suggestions for using the puzzles. Your students will love this engaging, hands on vocabulary activity!
Just photocopy enough for a class set (1 for every 2 students if working in pairs, or 1 per student if working alone), cut and fasten with a paper clip. Distribute to students and challenge them to reassemble the puzzles as quickly as possible. There is a list of all words alongside the puzzle in Spanish and English. This can be used as a vocabulary bookmark and reference.
This can be used when health and fitness vocabulary is introduced, and it is a great hands on, back to school review activity for students with prior Spanish experience. It's also a helpful sub lesson. After students complete the puzzle, they can use the vocabulary list to quiz each other on the vocabulary.
2 pages
