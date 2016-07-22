This inductive grammar lesson leads students to discover the rules behind using the stem-changing verbs SERVIR and DORMIR in the preterite tense in Spanish.
Students will follow a 4 step inductive process to make learning grammar more meaningful.
Step 1: Students will see examples of correct usage and create rules based on what they observe.
Step 2: Students will test those rules against additional examples of correct language usage.
Step 3: Students will make adjustments and additions to their rules based on more observations.
Step 4: Students will apply the rules while producing their own language.
These scaffolded activities promote higher order thinking skills and represent the method of grammar instruction that is recommended by national organizations like ACTFL.
Created: Jul 22, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
