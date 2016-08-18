This activity includes 3 introductions dialogues. Students fill in 24 blanks with words used in Spanish introductions, greetings and leave takings. Examples are: it's a pleasure, nice to meet you, this is my mom, etc. Students choose words from the word bank provided.

After completing the dialogues, students can practice and present them for speaking practice.

2 pages

$2.50

  • introductions---3-dialogues-TES-Sue-Summers.pdf

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 950 KB

introductions---3-dialogues-TES-Sue-Summers

