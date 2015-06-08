TOPIC: Grammar

INCLUDES 12 printable activity worksheets to teach Key Stage 2 Key Stage 3 – and YEAR 7 students SPANISH about:
• How to ask and answer questions
• Possessive adjectives
• verbs: cantar/ beber/ vivir
• adjectives that describe colours
• adjectives that describe quantity
• nationality with adjectives
• adjectives without gender
• using a past participle as an adjectives
• coordinating conjunctions
• expressing likes and dislikes
• adjectives
• describing stuff with adjectives
• negative words and expressions

All PDF Activity worksheets are:
• Usable on whiteboards

Also available in German, French and English (ESL/ EFL).
Cosmoville series

$2.82

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.GRAMMAR.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 8, 2015

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Lesson starter

pdf, 2 MB

1.GRAMMAR

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades