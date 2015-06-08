TOPIC: Grammar



INCLUDES 12 printable activity worksheets to teach Key Stage 2 Key Stage 3 – and YEAR 7 students SPANISH about:

• How to ask and answer questions

• Possessive adjectives

• verbs: cantar/ beber/ vivir

• adjectives that describe colours

• adjectives that describe quantity

• nationality with adjectives

• adjectives without gender

• using a past participle as an adjectives

• coordinating conjunctions

• expressing likes and dislikes

• adjectives

• describing stuff with adjectives

• negative words and expressions



All PDF Activity worksheets are:

• Usable on whiteboards



Also available in German, French and English (ESL/ EFL).

Cosmoville series

