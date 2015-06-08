TOPIC: Grammar
INCLUDES 12 printable activity worksheets to teach Key Stage 2 Key Stage 3 – and YEAR 7 students SPANISH about:
• How to ask and answer questions
• Possessive adjectives
• verbs: cantar/ beber/ vivir
• adjectives that describe colours
• adjectives that describe quantity
• nationality with adjectives
• adjectives without gender
• using a past participle as an adjectives
• coordinating conjunctions
• expressing likes and dislikes
• adjectives
• describing stuff with adjectives
• negative words and expressions
All PDF Activity worksheets are:
• Usable on whiteboards
Also available in German, French and English (ESL/ EFL).
Cosmoville series
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
KS1 FRENCH: Level 1: Greetings- Age -Gender-Manners
- (2)
- $1.41
FRENCH (UNIT 5: FOOD) Y4- Y5: At the restaurant/ I'm hungry and I'm thirsty
- (2)
- $7.04
KS1-FRENCH: Level 1: Food & Drink, Being thirsty & Make pancakes
- (2)
- $1.41
Popular paid resources
GCSE Spanish: Grammar Revision Book
- (0)
- $4.93
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
- (0)
- $4.93
Spanish new GCSE - Revision bundle
- 18 Resources
- $21.13
New resources
Viva 1 knowledge maps
- (2)
- FREE
Spanish Classroom object (lesson + exercices) / En mi mochila hay
- (1)
- $7.04
Spanish Grammar Guide All Years
- (4)
- FREE
Updated resources
GCSE Spanish: Grammar Revision Book
- (0)
- $4.93
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
- (0)
- $4.93
Mira 2 Express - Unit 1.1: Presentaciones
- (0)
- $6.34