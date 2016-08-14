Students write a conversation between 2 people who meet and talk about what they like to do at different times of the year. This high interest writing prompt provides enough vocabulary and phrases for beginners, and it works for more advanced students by adjusting the word requirement. It contains over 50 words and phrases to assist students with the writing task.
The download includes:
1. Writing prompt - The writing prompt contains: verbs to discuss likes/dislikes (gustar, encantar, and chocar), plus 13 additional infinitives for discussing activities; 4 weather phrases, the 4 seasons, grammar notes about infinitives and adjective agreement, plus several other words.
2. Sample 184 word writing prompt that can be used for:
a. Individual translation activity
b. Full class translation activity when projected
3. Sample 184 word writing prompt copied 2 per page for use as student handouts. This can be used as a 2-person skit.
4. Sample 184 word writing prompt copied 2 per page for use as a student translation assignment.
4 pages
