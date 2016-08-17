Students write about their favorite things and activities, and explain why they like them. This high interest writing prompt provides enough vocabulary and phrases for beginners, and it works for more advanced students by adjusting the word requirement. It contains 80+ words and phrases to assist students with the writing task.



The download includes:



1. Writing prompt - The writing prompt contains: verbs to discuss favorite things (Me gusta/n, me encanta/n, and prefiero), 15 miscellaneous words for things like family, seasons, and clothing, 8 adjectives for describing the favorite things, 13 different sports words, 16 food words, 13 activities verbs, and 16 class subjects words.



2. Sample 198 word essay that can be used for:

a. Individual translation activity

b. Full class translation activity when projected



3. Sample 198 word essay copied 2 per page for use as student handouts.



4. Sample 198 word essay copied 2 per page for use as a student translation assignment.



This is a great activity for a sub lesson!



4 pages