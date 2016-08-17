Students write about their favorite things and activities, and explain why they like them. This high interest writing prompt provides enough vocabulary and phrases for beginners, and it works for more advanced students by adjusting the word requirement. It contains 80+ words and phrases to assist students with the writing task.
The download includes:
1. Writing prompt - The writing prompt contains: verbs to discuss favorite things (Me gusta/n, me encanta/n, and prefiero), 15 miscellaneous words for things like family, seasons, and clothing, 8 adjectives for describing the favorite things, 13 different sports words, 16 food words, 13 activities verbs, and 16 class subjects words.
2. Sample 198 word essay that can be used for:
a. Individual translation activity
b. Full class translation activity when projected
3. Sample 198 word essay copied 2 per page for use as student handouts.
4. Sample 198 word essay copied 2 per page for use as a student translation assignment.
This is a great activity for a sub lesson!
4 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 17, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Legalised Prostitution - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Food Tax - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Eating Disorders - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
Reading cards
- (2)
- FREE
Using Colons and Semi-Colons!
- (2)
- $4.23
Spelling, Punctuation and Grammar Resource Pack
- (1)
- $7.04
Updated resources
this/that/these/those
- (0)
- $2.82
KS2 English Skills Revision Series Two Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09
KS3 English Skills Series One Resource Pack
- (0)
- $14.09