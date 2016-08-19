This Spanish numbers listening activity will hold the attention of your students as they make their way around the oval writing the Spanish numbers that you dictate. After all numbers are dictated, students quickly do the math to find the correct final answer based on the numbers that they heard and wrote. They will be anxious to raise their hands and share their results! You choose the numbers for the activity so it can be used for very basic numbers or large numbers, depending on your focus.



The download includes an instruction page.



2 pages