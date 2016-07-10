Help your students remember numbers with these bilingual bookmarks! One side has numbers 0 - 20, and the other has 21 - 39, plus 40, 50, 60, 70, 80, 90, and 100. Both sides have bilingual number words. Just copy back to back, cut, and share with your students! You could also copy one side at a time, if you prefer to present and practice smaller groups of numbers. These bookmarks are great for back to school, Spanish class, bilingual classrooms, and even prizes for Spanish Club!
2 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
