Each booklet contains 16 pages: the title page with 15 additional pages. One contains text and images, and the other contains text only so students can sketch and create their own versions of the booklets. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.
Students first cut, assemble and read the booklet containing text and images. Words included are orca, tortuga marina, calamar, medusa, pez ángel, pulpo, camarón antártico, tiburón azul, caballito de mar, cangrejo, ballena azul, mejillón, langosta, delfín, and raya con púa. They then sketch and create their own versions with the text only template.
The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary words. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text.
10 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
