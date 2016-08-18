Students practice Spanish feelings words with these booklets. Each booklet contains 8 pages: the title page with 7 additional pages. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.



Students first cut, assemble and read the booklet that contains text and illustrations of words associated with fire safety. The title page asks ¿Cómo Están Las Calabazas? and the 7 pages that follow contain the word calabaza with a feelings word. Sample words are feliz, enojada, and sorprendida. They then sketch and create their own version using the text only template.



The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary words. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text.



6 pages