Students sketch and label 10 things that they put in their backpacks for school. There are 2 bilingual vocabulary boxes at the bottom of the page to assist students. Sample items are classroom objects such as pencil, notebook, book, plus other items that students might put their backpacks such as sunglasses and bus tickets.

1 page

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • backpack-contents-sketch-TES-Sue-Summers.pdf.zip
  • backpack-contents-sketch-title.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

zip, 793 KB

backpack-contents-sketch-TES-Sue-Summers.pdf

Project/Activity

jpg, 72 KB

backpack-contents-sketch-title

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades