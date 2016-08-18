One booklet contains text and illustrations and the other contains text only so students can sketch and create their own versions of the booklets. Each booklet contains 8 pages: the title page with 7 additional pages containing common Spanish words associated with September and school such as teacher, friends, lunch, bus, etc. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.

Students first read and cut out the booklet that contains text and illustrations. They then sketch and create their own version using the text only template.

The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text. Both booklets make helpful additions to interactive notebooks.

Created: Aug 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

