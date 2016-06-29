This Ser TPR Story is about two boys who like the same girl. The TPR story contains many uses of the verb "Ser" in context.



The contents include the following:

~illustrations of each conjugation of the verb "ser"

~TPR Story illustrated with many photographs

~True/False activity

~Fill in the blanks activity in which students interact with the story using the verb "ser"

~activity in which students answer questions about the story using the verb "ser"

~password for the PowerPoint (YOU WILL NEED MICROSOFT OFFICE 2002 or later in order to open this password-protected PowerPoint.)



Also included are the following activities:



~Student Handout on the verb, "Ser"

~Interactive Notebook Activity in which students complete the sentences and answer the questions based on the story

~Power Point Answers