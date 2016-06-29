This Ser TPR Story is about two boys who like the same girl. The TPR story contains many uses of the verb "Ser" in context.
The contents include the following:
~illustrations of each conjugation of the verb "ser"
~TPR Story illustrated with many photographs
~True/False activity
~Fill in the blanks activity in which students interact with the story using the verb "ser"
~activity in which students answer questions about the story using the verb "ser"
~password for the PowerPoint (YOU WILL NEED MICROSOFT OFFICE 2002 or later in order to open this password-protected PowerPoint.)
Also included are the following activities:
~Student Handout on the verb, "Ser"
~Interactive Notebook Activity in which students complete the sentences and answer the questions based on the story
~Power Point Answers
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
