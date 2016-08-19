Help your students get to know their classmates and practice Spanish speaking skills with this fun activity about everyone's favorite topic...ice cream! Each student mingles with a grid and asks 9 classmates their names and favorite flavor of ice cream. Their answers are recorded on the grid. Bilingual sample questions and responses are included to assist students.
Also included is a follow-up written assignment. Students write a sentence in the third person for each of the 9 students interviewed stating the student's name and favorite ice cream.
This is a great back to school activity for continuing students, but it can be used any time to practice asking and answer questions. The follow-up assignment is helpful for practicing the Spanish possessive de.
2 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Phonics: Phonics Blend SW
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend SM
- (4)
- $2.82
Phonics: Phonics Blend ST
- (4)
- $2.82
New resources
{Free} Winter Playdough Mats
- (3)
- FREE
Phonics - able and ible
- (1)
- FREE
Reading Comprehension - Reindeer
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Phonics: Phonics Phase 5 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52
Phonics: Phonics Phase 4 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $4.23
Phonics: Phonics Phase 3 Tricky Words Practice Worksheets
- (1)
- $3.52