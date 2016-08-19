Help your students get to know their classmates and practice Spanish speaking skills with this fun activity about everyone's favorite topic...ice cream! Each student mingles with a grid and asks 9 classmates their names and favorite flavor of ice cream. Their answers are recorded on the grid. Bilingual sample questions and responses are included to assist students.

Also included is a follow-up written assignment. Students write a sentence in the third person for each of the 9 students interviewed stating the student's name and favorite ice cream.

This is a great back to school activity for continuing students, but it can be used any time to practice asking and answer questions. The follow-up assignment is helpful for practicing the Spanish possessive de.

2 pages

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • ice-cream-get-to-know-you-TES-SueSummers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 798 KB

ice-cream-get-to-know-you-TES-SueSummers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades