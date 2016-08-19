Help your students get to know their classmates and practice Spanish speaking skills with this fun activity about everyone's favorite topic...ice cream! Each student mingles with a grid and asks 9 classmates their names and favorite flavor of ice cream. Their answers are recorded on the grid. Bilingual sample questions and responses are included to assist students.



Also included is a follow-up written assignment. Students write a sentence in the third person for each of the 9 students interviewed stating the student's name and favorite ice cream.



This is a great back to school activity for continuing students, but it can be used any time to practice asking and answer questions. The follow-up assignment is helpful for practicing the Spanish possessive de.



2 pages