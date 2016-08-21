This activity contains 10 fill in the blank with conjugations of the verbs ser or vivir plus 10 sentence completions with the nationality that corresponds to the country listed in the previous sentence. Students must also supply the masculine and feminine nationalities for 10 countries listed. The answer key is included.
2 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 21, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
