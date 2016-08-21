This activity contains 10 fill in the blank with conjugations of the verbs ser or vivir plus 10 sentence completions with the nationality that corresponds to the country listed in the previous sentence. Students must also supply the masculine and feminine nationalities for 10 countries listed. The answer key is included.

2 pages

$2.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • nationalities-with-ser---vivir-TES-Sue-Summers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 21, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Worksheet

pdf, 748 KB

nationalities-with-ser---vivir-TES-Sue-Summers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades