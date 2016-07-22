This is a great report framework that your students can use to create a visually interesting country report while using the target language. It can be completed digitally or the good old-fashioned way!

This is my go to assignment when I have a student who is missing school for a family vacation. It allows them to be accountable for learning without the hassle of trying to modify assignments that we will be doing in class while they are gone.

Students will explore the cities, foods, cultures, and products of the chosen country while also incorporating practical information like flight details and distances.

This report comes in two file formats - an editable Power Point file, and a Google Slide format. If your students are learning to use Google Drive or Google Classroom, this project can instantly be shared with them using the link provided.

This project has 5 slides, the details of which are below;

Slide 1 - Title Slide (students provide name, class period, etc)

Slide 2 - Flight information, Postage Stamp design, Map

Slide 3 - Postcard Design and Writing Activities

Slide 4 - Suitcase Decoration Activity, Packing list, Souvenir Info

Slide 5 - Travel Diary including country facts, cities, typical dishes, and tourist attractions

When the project is finished, it is easy for students to present it to the class with Power Point or Google Slides. It also makes great visuals for a bulletin board or other display of student work.

$4.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Country-Project-blank.pptx
  • country-project-link.docx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 22, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pptx, 1 MB

Country-Project-blank

Project/Activity

docx, 69 KB

country-project-link

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades