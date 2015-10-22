Spanish Sports Matching Squares Puzzle - 25 Sports - Students assemble a 4 x 4 bilingual Spanish/English vocabulary puzzle with common sports. Just photocopy enough for a class set (1 for every 2 students if working in pairs, or 1 per student if working alone), cut and fasten with a paper clip. Distribute to students and challenge them to reassemble the puzzles as quickly as possible. All words are listed alongside the puzzle in Spanish and English. This list is helpful when students are assembling the puzzles, it can be used as a review list for partner or individual work, and it can also be used as a bookmark.



2 pages