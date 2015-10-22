Spanish Sports Matching Squares Puzzle - 25 Sports - Students assemble a 4 x 4 bilingual Spanish/English vocabulary puzzle with common sports. Just photocopy enough for a class set (1 for every 2 students if working in pairs, or 1 per student if working alone), cut and fasten with a paper clip. Distribute to students and challenge them to reassemble the puzzles as quickly as possible. All words are listed alongside the puzzle in Spanish and English. This list is helpful when students are assembling the puzzles, it can be used as a review list for partner or individual work, and it can also be used as a bookmark.
2 pages
About this resource
Info
Created: Oct 22, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
