One booklet contains text and images, the other contains text only so students can sketch and create their own versions of the booklets. Each booklet contains 8 pages: the title page with El Verano with 7 additional pages containing Voy a + a summer activity. Activities included are play with friends, swim, go to the park, read, play baseball, play video games, and play soccer. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.
Students first read and cut out the booklet that contains text and illustrations. They then sketch and create their own version using the text only template.
The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text. Both booklets make helpful additions to interactive notebooks.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 31, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- World languages / English language learning
- World languages / English language learning / Media and leisure
- World languages / English language learning / My life
- World languages / Spanish
- World languages / Spanish / Media and leisure
- World languages / Spanish / My life
Other resources by this author
Spanish ER & IR Verbs Conjugation Chart - 14 Regular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.50
Spanish Affirmative and Negative Words with Stem Changes Verbs
- (0)
- $2.50
Spanish Superlative Adjectives Sentence Translations
- (0)
- $2.50
Popular paid resources
Harry Potter Comprehension
- (17)
- $4.23
Food Tax - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
Environmental Crime - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04
New resources
TEACHING TRAILERS 2017 - PRIMARY AND SECONDARY
- (1)
- FREE
IELTS Writing Task 2 - Opinion Essay Cheat Sheet
- (1)
- FREE
WhatsApp vs Facebook Messenger
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Critical thinking: How to evaluate websites.
- (0)
- $12.54
Language Activities for ESL Classroom using the NEWSPAPER
- (0)
- $7.04
Environmental Crime - Complete Debate Pack
- (0)
- $7.04