Students practice 50 Spanish summer vocabulary words as they assemble 4 x 4 Spanish/English vocabulary puzzles. Each contains 25 different words.



The download includes:

1. 2 puzzles, each with 25 different words

2. Bilingual Spanish/English 50 word vocabulary list for presenting and practicing pronunciation in class

3. Bilingual Spanish/English 50 word vocabulary list copied 2/page for paper saving student handouts

4. Tips and suggestions for using the puzzles.



The summer vocabulary includes nouns, verbs and adjectives. Sample words are acampar, barbacoa, feria, gafas del sol, lluvia, olas, pescar, playa, traje de baño, vacaciones, and viajar.



Several words are repeated which makes the puzzles more challenging. Just photocopy enough for class sets (1 for every 2 students if working in pairs, or 1 per student if working alone), cut and fasten with a paper clip. Distribute to students and challenge them to reassemble the puzzles as quickly as possible. There is a list of all words alongside the puzzles in Spanish and English. These can be used as vocabulary bookmarks and references.



The puzzles are great for the end of the school year, for summer school activities, and for back to school review. They're also helpful for sub lessons. After students assemble the puzzles, they can use the vocabulary lists to quiz each other on the vocabulary.



5 pages