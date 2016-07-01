Your students will be challenged with this time crossword since times can be written in more than one way! In addition to practicing writing Spanish times, they'll practice time vocabulary such as hour, minute, second, midnight, and in the afternoon.
Examples of times are:
11:55 - las doce menos cinco
at 1:15 - a la una y cuarto/quince
It is 2:30 - Son las dos y media
Students are instructed to:
1. Write the Spanish time next to each clue.
2. Complete the puzzle.
3. Write the Spanish time shown under each of the 12 clip art clocks.
The answer key with Spanish times next to the clues is included.
2 pages
