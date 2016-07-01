Your students will be challenged with this time crossword since times can be written in more than one way! In addition to practicing writing Spanish times, they'll practice time vocabulary such as hour, minute, second, midnight, and in the afternoon.

Examples of times are:

11:55 - las doce menos cinco
at 1:15 - a la una y cuarto/quince
It is 2:30 - Son las dos y media

Students are instructed to:

1. Write the Spanish time next to each clue.
2. Complete the puzzle.
3. Write the Spanish time shown under each of the 12 clip art clocks.

The answer key with Spanish times next to the clues is included.

2 pages

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • crossword-time-TES-SueSummers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 1 MB

crossword-time-TES-SueSummers

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades