Each booklet contains 12 pages: the title page with 11 additional pages. One contains text and images, and the other contains text only so students can sketch and create their own versions of the booklets. Also included are suggestions for using the booklets and an assembly instruction page.
Students first cut, assemble and read the booklet containing text and images. Words included are coche, barco, autobús, bici, camión, avión, tren, taxi, helicóptero, metro, and motocicleta. Each is preceded by Mira so students get a lot practice with the structure. They then sketch and create their own versions with the text only template.
The illustration version can be projected in class to present, review and practice pronunciation of the vocabulary words. The text only version can be projected onto the Smart Board and students can draw pictures on the Smart Board that correspond to the text.
8pages
Created: Jul 28, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
