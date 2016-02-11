Hi everyone!
Valentine’s day is just around the corner! Ready to spread love and vocabulary in Spanish?
So, here is a colorful powerpoint with 36 slides about Valentine's day in Spanish and its activity booklet with 11 pages to make Valentine’s day a memorable day for your students.
I made it quite flexible to allow you to work with children, teens or even adults! You just need to choose which activities are best suited for your audience!
The level is from pre-intermediate to intermediate. It contains
-a self-target setting slide,
-a commercial about Valentine to trigger their speaking skills
- a video that should be played without the sound for students to predict the story
- slides explaining the story followed by a true false exercise
- a presentation of vocabulary
- 3 fun memorizing games
- a word search
- a maze
- a dialogue to practise with a review about likes and dislikes + opinions
- a colouring activity to review colours
- an activity to have students to write a Valentine's card
- a song with filling gaps.
- a review of objectives
I hope you will like it as much as my students did!
Happy Valentine! Use the activity booklet for more efficiency!
