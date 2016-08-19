Your students will remember weather phrases forever with this song! It is sung to the tune of a well known children's song and features 12 weather expressions such as "hace calor" with accompanying actions. It's great for brain breaks and getting students up and moving! Students of all ages love to sing this and will do so often because of the catchy tune with dramatic actions. It works well in Spanish classes as well as bilingual / dual language classrooms.

Included:

1. One page with 1 song on it
2. One page with 2 songs on it for student handouts
3. One page with tips on how to use the song

The English translation is included.

3 pages

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • que-tiempo-hace-TES-SueSummers.pdf.zip
  • que-tiempo-hace---weather-song---title.jpg
  • que-tiempo-hace---sz-5-font-no-url.jpg

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 19, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

zip, 2 MB

que-tiempo-hace-TES-SueSummers.pdf

Project/Activity

jpg, 69 KB

que-tiempo-hace---weather-song---title

Project/Activity

jpg, 67 KB

que-tiempo-hace---sz-5-font-no-url

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades