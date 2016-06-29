These printable word wheel focuses on Spanish vocabulary relating to action verbs, animals, parts of the body, parts of the face, numbers 0-15, clothing, colors, food, house, and household chores, sports, and weather. (see thumbnails for specific vocabulary covered)

I have found these to be a versatile tool in the classroom for individual, partner, and large group practice of selected vocabulary.

Word wheels can be used to enhance reading, listening, writing, and even speaking skills. A Guide for Educators with activity ideas is included as well as all printable components of the word wheel. All you will need is paper fasteners (brads).

$10.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Vocab-Wheel_actions.pdf
  • Vocab-Wheel_animals.pdf
  • Vocab-Wheel_body.pdf
  • Vocab-Wheel_clothing.pdf
  • Vocab-Wheel_colors.pdf
  • Vocab-Wheel_face.pdf
  • Vocab-Wheel_food.pdf
  • Vocab-Wheel_house.pdf
  • Vocab-Wheel_household-chores.pdf
  • Vocab-Wheel_numbers-0-15.pdf
  • Vocab-Wheel_sports.pdf
  • Vocab-Wheel_weather.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pdf, 3 MB

Vocab-Wheel_actions

Project/Activity

pdf, 5 MB

Vocab-Wheel_animals

Project/Activity

pdf, 4 MB

Vocab-Wheel_body

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades