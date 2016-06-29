These printable word wheel focuses on Spanish vocabulary relating to action verbs, animals, parts of the body, parts of the face, numbers 0-15, clothing, colors, food, house, and household chores, sports, and weather. (see thumbnails for specific vocabulary covered)



I have found these to be a versatile tool in the classroom for individual, partner, and large group practice of selected vocabulary.



Word wheels can be used to enhance reading, listening, writing, and even speaking skills. A Guide for Educators with activity ideas is included as well as all printable components of the word wheel. All you will need is paper fasteners (brads).