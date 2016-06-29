These printable word wheel focuses on Spanish vocabulary relating to action verbs, animals, parts of the body, parts of the face, numbers 0-15, clothing, colors, food, house, and household chores, sports, and weather. (see thumbnails for specific vocabulary covered)
I have found these to be a versatile tool in the classroom for individual, partner, and large group practice of selected vocabulary.
Word wheels can be used to enhance reading, listening, writing, and even speaking skills. A Guide for Educators with activity ideas is included as well as all printable components of the word wheel. All you will need is paper fasteners (brads).
About this resource
Info
Created: Jun 29, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Giving Directions in Spanish Unit
- (2)
- $13.00
Spanish Proficiency or Placement Test: Novice-High
- (1)
- $9.00
Silly Spanish Sentence Writing Activity - Preterite Tense Irregular Verbs
- (1)
- $2.00
Popular paid resources
SPANISH VERBS REVISION & PRACTICE
- (1)
- $5.63
Mira 3 - Unit 4.4 Me gustan los idiomas
- (0)
- $4.93
NEW AQA AS/ALevels Sitios históricos y civilizaciones prehispánicas -Patrimonio- El arte Frida Kahlo
- (0)
- $8.45
New resources
Como te fue - Holiday opinions and descriptions
- (1)
- FREE
Reggaeton Lento: Cultural lesson about music and Puerto Rico
- (1)
- FREE
Enjoy a Spanish Christmas in one lesson
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Evaluation of L2 coursebooks
- (0)
- $11.27
English and Spanish Numbers – Puzzle
- (0)
- $2.50
¿Cómo estás?
- (0)
- FREE