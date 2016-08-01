These unit has everything you need to teach new thematic vocabulary in an effective way! This packet contains easy to understand resources for spring vocabulary, St. Patrick's Day vocabulary, Easter vocabulary, Mother's Day vocabulary, and Father's Day vocabulary.

Each section contains the same format of materials. When the format stays the same and only the content changes - students with special needs are often able to learn more quickly!


Each section includes:
- Vocabulary Page
- Individualized & Visual Data Sheet for Expressive or Receptive Language Data
- Spelling Worksheets (hands-on, velcro tasks)
- Writing Worksheets
- Tracing Worksheets

All activities are structured, visual, and created to be utilized with multiple types of learners! Over 60 activities included!

$7.50

Buy nowSave for later
  • pic-1.jpg
  • pic-2.jpg
  • pic-3.jpg
  • pic-4.jpg
  • SpringVocabularyUnitforSpecialEducationorEarlyChildhood.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 1, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Resource for Centers

jpg, 53 KB

pic-1

Resource for Centers

jpg, 39 KB

pic-2

Resource for Centers

jpg, 50 KB

pic-3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades