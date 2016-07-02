St. Patrick's Leprechaun Math Goofy Glyph is an activity where students can hone their abilities in mathematics while putting together a fun art project that you can showcase on your classroom wall. Whether your students answer the questions right or wrong will dictate the way their leprechauns look in this potentially silly glyph. The math problems are designed for children in kindergarten. However, this is a very detailed glyph, so make sure to check out the preview to make sure it will be a good fit for your class.



Common Core Standards covered:

K.CC.2

K.OA.5



At the back of this booklet are templates that your students can use to help design their leprechauns; otherwise, they can choose to create their own artwork.



Also, at the back of a book is a graph that you can use to visually see how the students all view St. Patrick's Day.



All artwork is original and created by myself.



