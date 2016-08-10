***NEWLY UPDATED***
Pack now includes a card about Who, What, When, Where, and Why in our writing.
We use these cards to teach the students the different stages of the elements of writing. It includes:
Using capitals
Using punctuation
Adding finger spaces
Using phonetic or correct spelling (letters/words)
Putting name and date on the paper
Using commas
Using sight words
I write my students names on clothespins and move them around on the cards depending on which element of writing they are working on, or need additional practice with.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
