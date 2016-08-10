***NEWLY UPDATED***
Pack now includes a card about Who, What, When, Where, and Why in our writing.

We use these cards to teach the students the different stages of the elements of writing. It includes:

Using capitals
Using punctuation
Adding finger spaces
Using phonetic or correct spelling (letters/words)
Putting name and date on the paper
Using commas
Using sight words

I write my students names on clothespins and move them around on the cards depending on which element of writing they are working on, or need additional practice with.

