Pack now includes a card about Who, What, When, Where, and Why in our writing.



We use these cards to teach the students the different stages of the elements of writing. It includes:



Using capitals

Using punctuation

Adding finger spaces

Using phonetic or correct spelling (letters/words)

Putting name and date on the paper

Using commas

Using sight words



I write my students names on clothespins and move them around on the cards depending on which element of writing they are working on, or need additional practice with.