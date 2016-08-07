This State Poster Activity Sheet is 8.5" x 11"
It asks for the following information:
1. name of the state
2. color the state
3. abbreviation
4. nickname
5. capital
6. population
7. major cities
8. state symbols: flower, bird, tree
9. draw 1 symbol
10. draw flag
11. interesting facts
12. sources
Students can add their own decorative touches to it after they fill it out.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 7, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
WindupTeacher
Book Review Poster - Spring Into a New Book!
Spring is a great time to try out a new book! Have your students choose a new genre, author, or series and write a review on the book they read. Th...
- (0)
- $2.00
WindupTeacher
Old MacDonald Had a Farm Class Book
Here’s a class book you can make to go with your Old MacDonald Unit. This packet includes 28 sheets: Book Cover with title “Old MacDonald Had a Far...
- (0)
- $4.00
WindupTeacher
Community Helpers BINGO Game
This Community Helpers BINGO Game called MOVE, has 12 full color playing cards as well as a calling card sheet. Pair up your students and have some...
- (0)
- $4.00
Popular paid resources
InspirationalEnglish
Frank and Russie's Little Big Adventures, Chapter 13
This is a fictional story, which describes a student and his English teacher’ s adventures around the world. It is suitable for B1/B2 students. In ...
- (0)
- $7.04
TES PICKS
KS2History
The Great Kapok Tree Planning (Rainforest)
This two-week unit of English work, based on the book 'The Great Kapok Tree', works well alongside topics about rainforests, sustainability and May...
- (9)
- $7.04
BUNDLE
blossomingminds
Bumper Year 2 SATs Comprehension Revision Pack
A pack of 20 year 2 SATs style non-fiction comprehensions. This is the second pack we have uploaded and contains a wide range of topics, including:...
- 19 Resources
- $18.30
New resources
marcyprager
Calling the Water Drum - Guided Reading
Uncle Jacques invites Henri and his family to New York City from Haiti. Henri’s family buys an old small boat to travel across the Atlantic Ocean. ...
- (0)
- $4.00
BUNDLE
KS2History
Year 3 / Year 4 English Planning Bundle
Looking for English planning for Y3 and Y4? This mega bundle contains 10 popular English planning units for Year 3 and 4 plus two seasonal extra un...
- 13 Resources
- $28.17
SchoolExpress
Coral Reefs: Literacy and Activity eWorkbook
Students will find the unit about Coral Reefs very informative and interesting. It describes the many species of coral, location, other reef occupa...
- (1)
- $2.82
Updated resources
InspirationalEnglish
Frank and Russie's Little Big Adventures, Chapter 13
This is a fictional story, which describes a student and his English teacher’ s adventures around the world. It is suitable for B1/B2 students. In ...
- (0)
- $7.04
gailhennessey
Iceland: A Reading Passage
Need a reading activity where students also learn about different countries of the world? My new series, World Passport, has students reading a dia...
- (0)
- $3.25
TES PICKS
blossomingminds
Bumper Year 2 Non-Fiction Reading Comprehension Pack - One a Week
***FANTASTIC VALUE*** A collection of 39 non-fiction reading comprehension booklets for year 2 - one for every week of the school year! Every bookl...
- (1)
- $35.20