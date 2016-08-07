This State Poster Activity Sheet is 8.5" x 11"

It asks for the following information:
1. name of the state
2. color the state
3. abbreviation
4. nickname
5. capital
6. population
7. major cities
8. state symbols: flower, bird, tree
9. draw 1 symbol
10. draw flag
11. interesting facts
12. sources

Students can add their own decorative touches to it after they fill it out.

