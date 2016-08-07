This State Poster Activity Sheet is 8.5" x 11"



It asks for the following information:

1. name of the state

2. color the state

3. abbreviation

4. nickname

5. capital

6. population

7. major cities

8. state symbols: flower, bird, tree

9. draw 1 symbol

10. draw flag

11. interesting facts

12. sources



Students can add their own decorative touches to it after they fill it out.