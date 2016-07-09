State Report Packet for upper elementary and middle school grades
We have developed this report template and additional worksheets, organizers, tools and forms to use for your students to create, develop, write, edit, illustrate, present, and assess their state report. This template can be for their formal report or utilized as a study guide to develop their report for them to type or write on their own.
If you like this product, please check back soon as we will be posting new products in the near future. If you have any questions or concerns, please do not hesitate to contact us and we will promptly help you. Thank you!
The Teacher Team
Copyright 2013 Carol Beaumont
All Rights Reserved by Author
Permission to copy for single classroom use only
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Cross-curricular topics / Community
- English language arts / Non-fiction
- English language arts / Research and essay skills
- Geography / Development and urbanization
- Government and politics / Political ideas and concepts
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Mid-modern history (1750 – 1900)
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
Other resources by this author
Science Root Word Vocabulary Assignment
- (1)
- $2.00
Cardiovascular System The Effects of Exercise Lab Activity
- (1)
- $3.00
Google Interactive Digital! Circulatory System Report
- (1)
- $5.99
Popular paid resources
British Values: British Values Display
- (6)
- $2.82
BRITISH VALUES: British Values Bundle
- 17 Resources
- $16.76
Remembrance: Remembrance Day Jigsaw Puzzles
- (8)
- $4.23
New resources
Comic book guide to how a law is made
- (1)
- FREE
Gender Equality Globally
- (1)
- FREE
Spain - national anthem
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
British Values: British Values Display
- (6)
- $2.82
CREATIVE Social media mini scheme of work - celebrities, cyber bullying, blogs, Dragon's Den lesson
- (0)
- $5.63
Fairer World Assembly
- (0)
- $21.13