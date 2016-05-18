States and Capitals:



Northeast Cootie Catchers: These cootie catchers/ fortune tellers are a great way for students to have fun while learning the States and State Capitals of the Northeast Region of the United States. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.



Connecticut - Hartford

Delaware - Dover

Maine - Augusta

Maryland - Annapolis

Massachusetts - Boston

New Hampshire - Concord

New Jersey - Trenton

New York - Albany

Pennsylvania - Harrisburg

Rhode Island - Providence

Vermont - Montpelier