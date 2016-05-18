States and Capitals:

Northeast Cootie Catchers: These cootie catchers/ fortune tellers are a great way for students to have fun while learning the States and State Capitals of the Northeast Region of the United States. How to Play and Assembly Instructions are included.

Connecticut - Hartford
Delaware - Dover
Maine - Augusta
Maryland - Annapolis
Massachusetts - Boston
New Hampshire - Concord
New Jersey - Trenton
New York - Albany
Pennsylvania - Harrisburg
Rhode Island - Providence
Vermont - Montpelier

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover-Page.jpg
  • Version-1.jpg
  • Version-2.jpg
  • States-and-Capitals---Northeast-Cootie-Catchers.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: May 18, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 78 KB

Cover-Page

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 111 KB

Version-1

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 77 KB

Version-2

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades