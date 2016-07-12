Check out this awesome science lab that students can complete independently, in small groups, at a center, or as a whole group. Students will have a worksheet to facilitate their success and reflection aligned to the instructions on the task card.



Students will need two large balloons, string, and a yard stick or some other stick to hang the balloons from. They will also need some materials that they can test for static electricity such as wool, acrylic material or fur. Students will love to explore on their own and get their hands on this inquiry based learning project!