Check out this awesome interactive lab that students can complete independently, in small groups, at centers or as a whole class. Students will need a piece of newspaper to create their ghosts and then will complete the attached worksheet as they check which surfaces in the classroom transfer the static electricity with their ghost.
Students will be amazed as they find their ghost floating in various places in the classroom!
