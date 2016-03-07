This is a great hands on unit for 4-5 students that is aligned with ELA & Math CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. In groups students will read informational text about the evolution of clothing to then design and create a futuristic and functional clothing item based on the measurements of one group member. The clothing must be made only from the provided materials, must be able to carry food (snacks), must be wearable and fit the measurements of the selected group member, and be submitted for a weight evaluation. Students also have the option of creating an advertisement for the finished clothing item, which can be completed as a clothing commercial with technology or presented on a poster.

***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***
Variety of Ziploc bags (small, medium, large), rolls of tape, snack items (pretzels, Goldfish, crackers, etc...), futuristic decorations (tapes, stickers, etc...) and a luggage weighing scale

Standards:
4.MD.A.2, 5.MD.C.5, 4.NBT.B.4, 5.NBT.B.5, RI.4.10, RI.5.10, W.4.1, W.4.3, W.5.1, W.5.3, SL.4.1, SL.5.1

This packet includes:
Cover Page
Introduction and Objective Page
3 pages of ELA, Math and Next Generation Science Standards for 3-5
Lesson Procedures
Student self assessment
Teacher Sample of Finished Product (NOT FOR STUDENTS)
Clothing Evolution Informational Text
Designing Clothing Lesson Directions for students
Designing Clothing Brainstorming Page
Designing Clothing Measurement Recording Sheet
Designing Clothing Current Functional Clothing Samples
Designing Clothing Student Checklist
Designing Clothing Measurement Explanation
Designing Clothing Commercial Worksheet
Designing Clothing Budget Sheet
Designing Clothing Display Banner
Designing Clothing Weight Check
