This is a great hands on unit for 4-5 students that is aligned with ELA & Math CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. In groups students will read informational text about the evolution of clothing to then design and create a futuristic and functional clothing item based on the measurements of one group member. The clothing must be made only from the provided materials, must be able to carry food (snacks), must be wearable and fit the measurements of the selected group member, and be submitted for a weight evaluation. Students also have the option of creating an advertisement for the finished clothing item, which can be completed as a clothing commercial with technology or presented on a poster.



***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***

Variety of Ziploc bags (small, medium, large), rolls of tape, snack items (pretzels, Goldfish, crackers, etc...), futuristic decorations (tapes, stickers, etc...) and a luggage weighing scale



Standards:

4.MD.A.2, 5.MD.C.5, 4.NBT.B.4, 5.NBT.B.5, RI.4.10, RI.5.10, W.4.1, W.4.3, W.5.1, W.5.3, SL.4.1, SL.5.1



This packet includes:

Cover Page

Introduction and Objective Page

3 pages of ELA, Math and Next Generation Science Standards for 3-5

Lesson Procedures

Student self assessment

Teacher Sample of Finished Product (NOT FOR STUDENTS)

Clothing Evolution Informational Text

Designing Clothing Lesson Directions for students

Designing Clothing Brainstorming Page

Designing Clothing Measurement Recording Sheet

Designing Clothing Current Functional Clothing Samples

Designing Clothing Student Checklist

Designing Clothing Measurement Explanation

Designing Clothing Commercial Worksheet

Designing Clothing Budget Sheet

Designing Clothing Display Banner

Designing Clothing Weight Check

