This is a great hands on unit for K-2 students that is aligned with ELA CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. Students will read "Jack and the Beanstalk", and discuss what happened to the Jack and the beans. Then they will work in small groups to use growing materials to conduct an experiment on different growing conditions. After the experiment (which should take 20 days), students will use what they know about growing conditions of plants to write a letter to Jack, advising him on the best way to grow his "magic beans".



***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***

Soil, cups, dry cannelini beans



Standards Covered: K.MD.A.1, 1.MD.A.2, 2.MD.A.1, W.K.2, W.1.3, W.2.7, SL.K.1, SL.1.1, SL.2.1



This packet includes:

Cover Page

Introduction and Set up Page

3 pages of ELA, Math and Next Generation Science Standards for K-2

Lesson Procedure

Growing Beanstalks Differentiated Growth Log Book

Growing Beanstalks Differentiated Writing Extension

Growing Beanstalks Explanation page

Growing Beanstalks Technology Extension

Growing Beanstalks Home Science Extension

Growing Beanstalks Banner for classroom display



