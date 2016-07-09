This is a great hands on unit for K-2 students that is aligned with ELA CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. Students will read "Jack and the Beanstalk", and discuss what happened to the Jack and the beans. Then they will work in small groups to use growing materials to conduct an experiment on different growing conditions. After the experiment (which should take 20 days), students will use what they know about growing conditions of plants to write a letter to Jack, advising him on the best way to grow his "magic beans".
***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***
Soil, cups, dry cannelini beans
Standards Covered: K.MD.A.1, 1.MD.A.2, 2.MD.A.1, W.K.2, W.1.3, W.2.7, SL.K.1, SL.1.1, SL.2.1
This packet includes:
Cover Page
Introduction and Set up Page
3 pages of ELA, Math and Next Generation Science Standards for K-2
Lesson Procedure
Growing Beanstalks Differentiated Growth Log Book
Growing Beanstalks Differentiated Writing Extension
Growing Beanstalks Explanation page
Growing Beanstalks Technology Extension
Growing Beanstalks Home Science Extension
Growing Beanstalks Banner for classroom display
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 9, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Design, engineering and technology / Engineering
- Elementary science / Plants
- Elementary science / Scientific methodology
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
- Math for early childhood / Numbers
- Math for early childhood / Shape, space and measure
