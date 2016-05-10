This is a great hands-on activity for 3rd-5th grade students that provides them with the opportunity to research and create their own Lemonade recipes, to then create and market/advertise to the rest of the class. The activity will culminate with a whole class taste testing of the different Lemonades, and then individual voting for the best Lemonade. Students will be involved in ELA and Math related to creative writing, finding volume, keeping a budget, and much more! This is a great way to allow students to step into the role of a "product producer" and encourages active research and studying marketing/advertising.



***Please note: additional materials are required to complete this activity: Lemons, White Sugar, Water, Brown Sugar, Honey, Icing Sugar, Forks, Wooden Spoons, Mixing Bowls, 2L Soda Bottles, Soft Fruit (optional)***



This packet includes:



Teacher Instructions

4 pages of CCSS/NGSS Standards Covered

Home Letter Explanation

Ingredient List

Materials List

Student Packet for Group Work

Lemonade Voting Slips

ELA and Math sheets



Please make sure to rate and leave feedback

