This is a great hands-on activity for 3rd-5th grade students that provides them with the opportunity to research and create their own Lemonade recipes, to then create and market/advertise to the rest of the class. The activity will culminate with a whole class taste testing of the different Lemonades, and then individual voting for the best Lemonade. Students will be involved in ELA and Math related to creative writing, finding volume, keeping a budget, and much more! This is a great way to allow students to step into the role of a "product producer" and encourages active research and studying marketing/advertising.
***Please note: additional materials are required to complete this activity: Lemons, White Sugar, Water, Brown Sugar, Honey, Icing Sugar, Forks, Wooden Spoons, Mixing Bowls, 2L Soda Bottles, Soft Fruit (optional)***
This packet includes:
Teacher Instructions
4 pages of CCSS/NGSS Standards Covered
Home Letter Explanation
Ingredient List
Materials List
Student Packet for Group Work
Lemonade Voting Slips
ELA and Math sheets
Please make sure to rate and leave feedback
About this resource
Info
Created: May 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
STEAM: Do Living Things Need Love to Grow and Change
- (0)
- $3.50
STEM: Coding the North Pole Packet CCSS/NGSS
- (1)
- $5.00
Designing a Digital Watermark
- (0)
- $2.25
Popular paid resources
Tes Guide to Stem
- (0)
- $8.44
STEAM: Middle School NGSS LS Save the Cacao Plant, Engeerin: Invent a Candy Bar, Art: Wrapper Design
- (1)
- $2.50
Christmas: activities. Based on saving Christmas from Santa's evil brother! Fun Xmas activity.
- (1)
- $5.62
New resources
STEM Wall Display
- (1)
- FREE
Let Girls Learn: Engineering A Solution
- (1)
- $2.00
STEM in tutor time
- (2)
- FREE
Updated resources
Tes Guide to Stem
- (0)
- $8.44
Famous Women in Science - An Inquiry-Based Project for All Grades
- (2)
- $5.99
Christmas zombie invasion ! Great fun Christmas activities for your class as they try to save Xmas.
- (0)
- $5.62