This is a packet of morning work based around the principles of STEM for Early Childhood students K-2. Rather than having students complete only ELA or Math in the morning work, this packet incorporates reading and writing, and some math in the STEM activities.
The packet starts in the first week of August and goes all through the school year until the last week of May, 38 weeks of STEM activities. Each week offers one STEM activity that is spread out over 4 days, with the 5th day being a reflection of the week's work. All activities are designed to have 15 minutes spent on them, as students are settling into the morning routine of school.
Included in this packet is:
Monthly table of contents
Weekly STEM Packet Cover
STEM activity titles for each month
Needed STEM materials for each month
Directions for STEM activities for each month
Set up and prep directions for teacher for each month
Weekly pages for STEM activities
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Design, engineering and technology / Engineering
- Elementary science / Animals and habitats
- Elementary science / Forces and motion
- Elementary science / Plants
- English language arts / Creative writing
- English language arts / Speaking and listening
- Literacy for early childhood / Non-fiction texts
- Literacy for early childhood / Reading
- Literacy for early childhood / Writing
