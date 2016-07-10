This is a packet of morning work based around the principles of STEM for Early Childhood students K-2. Rather than having students complete only ELA or Math in the morning work, this packet incorporates reading and writing, and some math in the STEM activities.

The packet starts in the first week of August and goes all through the school year until the last week of May, 38 weeks of STEM activities. Each week offers one STEM activity that is spread out over 4 days, with the 5th day being a reflection of the week's work. All activities are designed to have 15 minutes spent on them, as students are settling into the morning routine of school.



Included in this packet is:

Monthly table of contents

Weekly STEM Packet Cover

STEM activity titles for each month

Needed STEM materials for each month

Directions for STEM activities for each month

Set up and prep directions for teacher for each month

Weekly pages for STEM activities



Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!