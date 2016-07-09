This is a great hands on unit for K-2 students that is aligned with ELA and Math CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. Students will design and build Valentine's Mailboxes to meet specific requirements.
***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***
Shoeboxes with lids (1 for each student), colored paper, Valentine's stickers, glitter, and any other themed decorating materials. Students will also need glue and scissors.
This packet includes:
Cover Page
Introduction and Objective Page
3 pages of ELA, Math, and Next Generation Science Standards for K-2
Lesson Procedure
Valentine's Mailboxes Differentiated Self Assessment
Valentine's Mailboxes Differentiated Writing Extension
Valentine's Mailboxes Measuring Explanation
Valentine's Mailboxes Differentiated Math Extensions
Valentine's Mailboxes Banner for classroom display
