This is a great hands on unit for K-2 students that is aligned with ELA and Math CCSS, and Next Generation Science Standards for Engineering & Design. Students will design and build Valentine's Mailboxes to meet specific requirements.



***Please note additional materials are needed for this activity***

Shoeboxes with lids (1 for each student), colored paper, Valentine's stickers, glitter, and any other themed decorating materials. Students will also need glue and scissors.



This packet includes:

Cover Page

Introduction and Objective Page

3 pages of ELA, Math, and Next Generation Science Standards for K-2

Lesson Procedure

Valentine's Mailboxes Differentiated Self Assessment

Valentine's Mailboxes Differentiated Writing Extension

Valentine's Mailboxes Measuring Explanation

Valentine's Mailboxes Differentiated Math Extensions

Valentine's Mailboxes Banner for classroom display



Please make sure to rate and leave feedback!